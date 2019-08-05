

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - London Bridge recalled around 7,500 units of matching infant sock and wrist rattle sets over possible choking hazard. According to the company, rattles sewn inside the socks and wristbands can detach, posing a risk to young children.



The sets meant for ages 0-6 months, were manufactured in China. They were in various colors and styles, including strawberry, ladybug, animals and sports themes, and sold at various boutique stores around the nation from January 2019 through May 2019 for about $7.



The hang tag on the product has the London Bridge name and logo and 'Baby Wrist Rattle and Rattle Sock Set 0-6 months.'



The recall followed the company receiving one report of the stuffed rattle portions detaching. There were no injuries reported.



The company has urged consumers to immediately stop using the sock and rattle sets, and return them to the store where it was purchased or contact London Bridge for a full refund.



There have been more reports about infant product recalls recently. Dorel Juvenile Group USA's inclined sleepers were recalled due to safety concerns about inclined sleep products. Further, H&M recalled children's pajamas due to violation of federal flammability standard.



