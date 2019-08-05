

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) reported second-quarter income from continuing operations of $513 million or $0.94 per share. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted pro forma income from continuing operations was $1.00 billion, up 11% from prior year adjusted pro forma result. Adjusted pro forma earnings per share was $1.83, 12% above the prior year.



Second-quarter sales were $7.20 billion. Pro forma sales were $7.18 billion, in line with the prior year. Excluding unfavorable currency translation effects, sales were up 4%, for the quarter.



For full-year 2019, Linde now expects adjusted pro forma earnings per share to be in the range of $6.95 to $7.18 which represents an increase of 12% to 16% from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX