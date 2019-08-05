Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX) FDA approval opens door to major US opportunity 05-Aug-2019 / 11:22 GMT/BST Hardman & Co: FDA approval opens door to major US opportunity Shield Therapeutics (STX) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company delivering specialty products that address patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID) with Feraccru(R)/Accufer(R). News that the FDA has approved this drug for a broad indication opens it up to a commercial market worth over $1bn. STX has been in discussions with a number of potential partners, but its hand has been strengthened by the regulatory de-risking of Accufer. Its USP will be that oral Accufer is as effective as intravenous iron. The market capitalisation equates to only 4.4x in-market sales. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fda-approval-opens-do or-to-major-us-opportunity/ [1] To contact us: Contacts: Hardman & Co Dr Martin Hall mh@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street dmh@hardmanandco.com London gp@hardmanandco.com EC2M 1NH Dr Dorothea Hill www.hardmanandco.com Dr Gregoire Pave Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo +44 20 7194 7622 Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the world with high-quality research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 851875 05-Aug-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=01bdba524e444466f711abad0e44e7fd&application_id=851875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=851875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2019 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)