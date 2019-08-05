Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.37p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.40p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---