

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said Emgality met the primary and all key secondary outcomes in a Phase 3 study evaluating Emgality in the preventive treatment of chronic and episodic migraine. The CONQUER global study was conducted in 12 countries. The safety profile was consistent with the safety profile observed in previous Phase 3 studies.



The CONQUER study, which was conducted in patients with documented previous failures on two to four different standard-of-care migraine preventive medication categories, met its primary objective of demonstrating superiority of Emgality versus placebo in the overall mean change from baseline in the number of monthly migraine headache days across months 1 through 3.



