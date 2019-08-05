Canna Group LLC is Named One of the 50 Best Companies to Watch in 2019 by Silicon Review

Canna Group LLC is a Member of the Canna Chamber of Commerce and Has Also Earned an A Rating with the Better Business Bureau

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / Sami Spiezio, Co-Founder of Canna Group LLC, is pleased to announce that his company was just named as one of the "50 Best Companies to Watch in 2019" by the Silicon Review publication.

As Spiezio noted, there has been a great deal of exciting news coming out of Canna Group LLC in recent weeks. In addition to the announcement from Silicon Review, Canna Group LLC is now a proud member of both the Ohio Cannabis Chamber of Commerce and the National Hemp Association, and they have earned an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. In addition, the company is now featured on Cardpaymentoptions.com.

In addition, Spiezio, along with his fellow company Co-Founder Domenic Buccilla, were recently featured in a podcast on Gray Matters Radio titled "The Big Business of Legal Marijuana." During the podcast, Spiezio and Buccilla discussed their company's mission to empower businesses in the cannabis industry to implement electronic payments into the operation plan.

The many noteworthy accolades and milestones that Spiezio, Buccilla and their team at Canna Group LLC have achieved in recent weeks will definitely not surprise their rapidly increasing group of clients. Canna Group LLC has specialized in providing credit card merchant services to high risk businesses since 1992, and they are truly devoted to helping all of their clients get approved for a high-risk merchant account.

"Our mission is to provide our merchants the right to choose what makes sense for their business, but yet follow the strict guidelines still in force today. We have several programs in place that can allow you to accept payments from all major card brands," Spiezio said.

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of experts ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards - no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. Canna Group LLC offers Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the Hardest to Place Merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. This includes all major card brands for even harder to place merchants such as CBD and MMJ related industries. Canna Group LLC is also a Full-Service Merchant Processor ISO Provider. For more information, please visit www.gethighrisk.com.

