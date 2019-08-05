

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $676 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $541 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $10.89 billion from $10.05 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $10.89 Bln vs. $10.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $6.10



