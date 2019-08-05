

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production rose at a faster pace in June, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.0 percent rise in May.



Production in electricity and gas supply gained 23.5 percent in June and that of manufacturing rose by 0.8 percent. Mining and quarrying production declined 10.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 1.6 percent in June, after a 2.3 percent increase in the previous month.



In the second quarter, industrial production rose 1.4 percent annually and 1.1 percent quarterly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX