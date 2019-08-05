United States Antimony Corporation: U. S. Antimony Announces Progress On The Gold, Silver, And Antimony Los Juarez Project

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American:UAMY) announced progress on the gold, silver, and antimony Los Juarez project as follows:

Los Juarez Mine , Queretaro, Mexico: Mining continues in two of the open pits. Ore is being hauled to the mill from the mine. The 10 year mining license was renewed. Puerto Blanco Flotation Mill, Guanajuato, Mexico: The water well is being deepened from 140 meters to 200 meters to increase the water supply. New mill liners have been installed, and grinding media and flotation reagents have been purchased to support increased production. Puerto Blanco Leach Circuit, Guanajuato, Mexico: The HDPE plastic liner for the pond has been purchased and is being shipped to the mill for installation. Fire assaying equipment for gold and silver has been purchased and includes an atomic absorption spectrophotometer, furnace, and other equipment for plant control. Madero Smelter, Coahuila, Mexico: The caustic leach plant has been tested and is operational to produce gold, silver, and antimony. USAC Smelter, Thompson Falls, Montana: The precious metal circuit has also been tested and gold and silver were shipped in June. One furnace has been relined and another is scheduled but not immediately needed. Reagents, fluxes, and furnace hardware have been purchased.

Estimated sales for the first half of 2018 and 2019 are as follows:

Item 1st half 2018 1st half 2019 Change % change Antimony lbs. 742,222 861,277 +119,055 +16.0 Gold oz. 29.43 24.33 -5.1 -17.3 Silver oz. 9,841 5,133 -4,708 -47.8 Zeolite tons 7,331 7,441 +110 + 1.5



The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during July 2019 was $6,096 per metric ton or $2.76 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said "USAC is now on the cusp of an operational break out with the installation of three LRF furnaces at Madero, the startup of major gold and silver production from Los Juarez, and the continued increase in BRZ sales of zeolite."

