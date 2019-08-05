Positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized RingCentral as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report.* In the Magic Quadrant report, published on July 30, 2019, RingCentral was positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant.

"Enterprises are increasingly recognizing the value of the RingCentral platform due to its unique integration of voice, video, team messaging, and contact center in one seamless experience," said Dave Sipes, chief operating officer, RingCentral. "We're proud to once again be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide. We believe this validates our leadership in product innovation, global delivery, and customer success."

RingCentral is a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions. RingCentral delivers cloud PBX, team messaging, video and web conferencing, and cloud contact center solutions to meet the needs of today's mobile and globally distributed workforce.

RingCentral will be an exhibitor at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Orlando, Florida, from October 20 to 24, 2019; Gold Coast, Australia, from October 28 to 31, 2019; and Barcelona, Spain, from November 3 to 7, 2019. Company executives and customers will speak at a CIO thought-leadership session on transforming the enterprise through communications and collaboration in the digital age.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Source: Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide," Daniel O'Connell, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Christopher Trueman, Sebastian Hernandez, July 30, 2019.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together,from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. That is the promise of Work as One. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Work as One, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc. Other third-party marks and logos displayed in this document are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005251/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Caukin

Jennifer.Caukin@ringcentral.com

650-561-6348