

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Singer John Legend and Democratic presidential candidates accused that President Donald Trump's statements and policies have inspired incidents like the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio at the weekend that killed dozens.



In what is seen as a hate crime, 20 people were killed and 26 others injured when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in the southern border town of El Paso, Texas, Saturday.



A large scale tragedy was averted as police responded quickly, and shot the gunman dead in just 30 seconds.



Hours later, 9 people were killed and 20 others wounded as a man opened fire with an assault rifle targeting revelers in a neighborhood in Dayton, Ohio, at around 1 am Sunday.



'When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem,' Singer John Legend, a known Trump critic, tweeted.



But in the opinion of Trump, a 'mental illness problem' led the gunmen to execute the mass attacks.



'We need need to call out the president himself for advancing racism and white supremacy', said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.



Sen. Kamala Harris accused Trump of giving power to white nationalism. 'He has emboldened it, he has, he has elevated it, he has coddled it and he's got to stop. We have a president of the United States who has embraced white nationalism.'



Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said on Twitter that 'Trump is giving license to this kind of violence' with his inflammatory rhetoric about racial minorities.



Will Pres. Trump 'leave his golf resort, go back to Washington, address the nation, condemn in no uncertain terms white nationalism as an evil ideology ... or will there be a mix of silence today and more hate tomorrow?,' Asked Pete Buttigieg.



Earlier, the President did not respond to questions about whether the El Paso shooting was an example of terrorism and/or domestic terrorism. At the South Lawn of the White House he was also asked whether white nationalism was to blame, but Trump kept mum.



Meanwhile, Trump has authorized the lowering of the flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings in honor of the victims of the tragedies.



The flags at the White House will be lowered through Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX