

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly lower. Asian shares finished down, while European shares are trading lower.



For the week, investors are still likely to keep an eye on reports on service sector activity and producer prices.



ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for July is the focus on the day.



CVS Health, Office Depot , Wendy's, Viacom, and Uber are reporting their quarterly results this week.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 356 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 41.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 145.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 107.05 points or 1.3 percent to 8,004.07. The Dow fell 98.41 points or 0.4 percent to 26,485.01 and the S&P 500 slid 21.51 points or 0.7 percent to 2,932.05.



On the economic front, Institute for Supply Management's ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 55.5, compared to 55.1 in the prior month.



TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for July will be published at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the level was at 4.61.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will speak about payment systems at town hall meeting in Kansas City, Missouri at 1.30 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Tyson Foods Inc. reported an increase in net profit attributable to the company of $676 million, compared to $541 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings were $1.47.



Net sales for the third quarter climbed to $10.885 billion from $10.051 billion a year ago.



Asian stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 46.34 points or 1.62 percent to 2,821.50 ahead of July trade and inflation data due this week.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 2.85 percent at 26,151.32. China's private sector continued to expand at a marginal pace in July.



Japanese shares closed sharply lower to hit a two-month. The Nikkei average ended down 366.87 points or 1.74 percent at 20,720.29, its lowest level since June 5. The broader Topix index closed 1.8 percent lower at 1,505.88, its lowest closing in two months.



Australian markets extended losses into a fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 128.30 points or 1.90 percent to 6,640.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 135.50 points or 1.98 percent at 6,710.60.



European shares are trading in the red. CAC 40 of France is declining 103.24 points or 1.93 percent. DAX of Germany is down 180.63 points or 1.52 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 158.78 points or 2.14 percent. Swiss Market Index is dropping 166.89 points or 1.65 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.54 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX