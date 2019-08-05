StatPro produced a solid set of interim results, with organic annualised recurring revenue (ARR) growth accelerating to 3.2% from 1.1% at end-2018. The EBITDA margin continued to expand and the group has a widening range of growth drivers in place. After many years of development on the group's Revolution cloud platform and new divisions in place, which also creates opportunities in the data space, the focus is increasingly shifting onto driving sales. Given the group's c £57.3m recurring revenue book, the rating (c 16x FY20e) looks attractive, especially in light of the active M&A backdrop in the financial software sector.

