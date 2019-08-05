

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has agreed to acquire the Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate, or MOVE family of indices, from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The MOVE Index is a measure of U.S. interest rate volatility. ICE will also acquire other variations of MOVE that track different option expiries, as well as other indices that similarly measure volatility in the U.S. interest rate swap market.



The MOVE and the accompanying fixed income volatility indices will become part of ICE Data Indices' family of more than 5,000 global indices.



