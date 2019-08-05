Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Head of a Biomedical Consulting Firm Joins Advisory Board of New World Health Brands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / Sparta Commercial Services (OTC PINK:SRCO) announces that Dr. John O'Neal Johnston, a prominent consultant to the biomedical/pharmaceutical industry, has joined the advisory board of New World Health Brands, a subsidiary of Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Dr. Johnston is the founder of Endocrine Associates, LLC, a consulting group that specializes in endocrine related physiology, bio-molecular biology, pharmacology and oncology. He holds an MS in Physiology & Genetics, and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry & Physiology. He initially conducted research in Plant Sciences and Animal Genetics for the US Dept. of Agriculture. He then shifted to pharmaceutical development of natural products into therapeutic drugs at The Upjohn Company, William S. Merrell Company and Merrell Dow Inc. He held Adjunct Professorships in Environmental Health and Physiology at University of Cincinnati Medical School, and served as Director of Endocrinology for the Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory. He has consulted for various companies as well as advisor for National Science Foundation, NIH and WHO projects.

Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO, is thrilled to have a scientist with Dr. Johnston's extraordinary credentials on his team. Says Havens: "The addition of Dr. Johnston to our company speaks volumes about the quality and effectiveness of our line of CBD products. We truly appreciate that he would not be associated with any enterprise that did not share his commitment to excellence."

Over a 38-year career, Dr. Johnston has participated in the development and marketing of four new drugs. He is the Inventor of record on more than 250 U.S. and foreign patents. He has authored 42 peer-reviewed journal articles, 148 presentations, and has been a featured speaker at 11 international conferences.

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

The latest product offering, via www.newworldhealthcbd.com , offers a full array of hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, pet and livestock tinctures. Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ( www.spartacommercial.com ) provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Sandra L. Ahman

Corporate Secretary

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

sandy@spartacommercial.com

SOURCE: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554632/Head-of-a-Biomedical-Consulting-Firm-Joins-Advisory-Board-of-New-World-Health-Brands