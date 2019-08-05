Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC): EHNAC Announces Launch of Consulting and Advisory Services

New offerings to provide healthcare stakeholders with crucial guidance on conducting organizational risk assessments, remediating compliance gaps, and meeting third-party assurance requirements

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced the addition of new Consulting and Advisory Services. The new offerings are designed to provide healthcare stakeholders with crucial guidance on conducting organizational risk assessments, remediating compliance gaps, and meeting third-party assurance requirements as they navigate the continuously evolving industry compliance and regulatory environments.

"The increasing number of business, policy drivers and regulatory requirements in our country create pressure for healthcare entities to manage and minimize risk, address compliance requirements and improve health outcomes," said Lee Barrett, executive director and chief executive officer of EHNAC. "That's why we've launched our Consulting and Advisory Services, so we can be on the front lines in assisting healthcare stakeholders address those challenges head on - providing the critical guidance and support needed to be at their very best and retain their competitive edge."

Through the new Consulting and Advisory Services, EHNAC consultants will advise, recommend and guide healthcare organizations as they prepare for industry compliance certification, readiness assessments, HITRUST and SOC audits, and EHNAC accreditations so that all essential requirements for privacy, security, cybersecurity, and health information exchange are met. These services help healthcare stakeholders identify existing gaps in their organizational infrastructure and provide remediation solutions and documented instruction on best practices, as well as practical tips on mitigation.

The new service offerings also provide support for all stages of privacy and security compliance - whether for cybersecurity, HIPAA (privacy and security), HITECH (breach handling and mitigation), NIST (security best practices), or to obtain EHNAC accreditation, HITRUST certification or other related standards. For more information on EHNAC's Consulting and Advisory Services, visit https://www.ehnac.org/consulting/.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.



EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

