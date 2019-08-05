Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market potential analysis for a consumer electronics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to evaluate the success rate of their new product. The article also explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client gain maximum market share and realize a savings of over 17% within two years of the new product launch.

Although the increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronic products presents huge opportunities for consumer electronics companies, new market entrants and abundance of new product launches are still posing challenges for companies in the market. Owing to such challenges, conducting a market potential analysis is becoming a pre-requisite for consumer electronics companies, especially at times of launching a new product in the market.

The business challenge: The client is a consumer electronics company based out of the United States. Due to the number of new consumer electronic products introduced in the market each day, the client faced difficulties in gaining traction for their products. Also, the client's previous product launch failed as they overestimated the strength of their brand and did not take into consideration the evolving market demand. Therefore, before investing huge sums into the new product launch, they wanted to evaluate how well their new product will compete in the German market, evaluate the capital requirement for product launch, and forecast the average sales potential by analyzing the market potential for similar products. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market potential analysis.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market potential analysis solution, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to accurately estimate the market size, monitor competitors' product launch strategies, understand customers' needs regarding consumer electronic products, and evaluate their new products market potential. Also, the insights obtained from Infiniti's market potential analysis helped the client to differentiate their product to meet the market demand. Furthermore, within two years of new product launch, the client realized a savings of over 17%.

Infiniti's market potential analysis helped the client to:

Estimate the market size and forecast the true market potential

Keep tabs on competitors' new product launches and differentiate their products to meet the market demand

Infiniti's market potential analysis offered predictive insights on:

Understanding how the new product will compete with their counterparts in terms of their prices and specificities

Evaluating risk factors associated with new product launches

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005390/en/

