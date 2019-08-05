The global household insecticide market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases. Along with the awareness of mosquito-borne diseases, the awareness of diseases spread by bacteria, virus, and parasites is increasing. The increasing number of cases of mosquito-borne diseases is encouraging vendors to introduce new mosquito repellents and care products. Vendors are developing mosquito repellents and personal care products, in the form of lotions, sprays, coils, repellent paints, and repellent pills. This will boost market growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for natural and organic repellants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global household insecticide market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Household Insecticide Market: Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Repellants

Rising awareness among people about health issues that can be caused due to prolonged exposure to chemicals used in household insecticides is driving the demand for organic repellents. To capture this shift in preference, vendors are coming up with products that are made from natural ingredients. The launch of natural and organic products by regional and international players will contribute to the growth of the global household insecticide market. Furthermore, manufacturers of household insecticides are adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of their products. For instance, In May 2019, Aunt Fannie launched two new DEET-free, worry-free, and essential oil-powered mosquito repellent sprays. Therefore, with such product launches, the market for household insecticide is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"At present, the manufacturers of household insecticides are concentrating on product development and innovation to sustain in an intensely competitive environment. Thus, the new insecticides that have been launched recently are both safer and more effective in providing long-lasting relief from insects. Also, vendors are focusing on developing new products such as incense sticks with less harmful smoke, to counter the decline in sales of mosquito coils," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Household Insecticide Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global household insecticide market by product (sprays, vaporizers, mosquito coils, baits, others) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the rising incidence of insect borne diseases in the region.

