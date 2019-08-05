

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the wake of the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio that killed 30 people, Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates have called on the Senate to expedite moves to pass a long-pending gun control legislation.



The House passed the Background Check Expansion Act in February, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to introduce the Bill in the Republican-controlled Senate.



This bill establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between unlicensed individuals unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.



Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown alleged that the lawmakers are being influenced by the gun lobby, especially by the National Rifle Association, against the legislation.



'I hope that Sen. McConnell would bring the Senate back tomorrow and pass the background check bill and send it to the President. The President must sign it,' he told CNN.



Presidential aspirant Bernie Sanders called on McConnell to 'bring the Senate back into session immediately to pass HR 8, the gun safety bill that has already passed the House.'



'We need to have a federal domestic terrorism statute on the books,' according to Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.



Rep Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who is also running for President, said, 'Mitch McConnell and (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer and (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi: Let's get back to work in Washington, do the background check bill that we passed out of the House -- we've got to ban these assault weapons.'



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the Republican Senate to 'stop their outrageous obstruction and join the House to put an end to the horror and bloodshed that gun violence inflicts every day in America.'



Another presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, said she is 'ready to go back tomorrow' to vote for the Bill. 'Inaction is unacceptable. No more talk. The time for passing legislation is now. I'm ready to go back tomorrow,' the Minnesota Senator tweeted.



'The Senate should come back from recess and vote on laws we know save lives,' said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand, a movement against gun violence.



