

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour has broken all-time records for the longest, most attended and highest grossing music tour.



The big news was revealed by the singer-songwriter on Instagram: 'Today the Divide tour broke the all time tour record set by U2. Its now the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time'.



'Thanks so much for each and every one of you who have come to a show. 12 shows left, will never forget it x,' he added.



Launched in support of the hit album 'Divide' in March 2017, the tour so far covered 233 shows.



With 12 stage performances remaining, the Divide tour so far has grossed $736 million, breaking U2's record of $735 million.



The British musician broke U2's eight-year-old record after a performance in Hannover, Germany, Sunday night.



By the end of the tour, Sheeran will have spent 893 days on the road, compared to the 760 days the Irish rock band toured.



The tour will wind up later this month with four more homecoming shows in Sheeran's German home town of Ipswich.



Although more than 8.5 million people across 43 countries will have seen Sheeran perform, breaking U2's record of 7.3 million, his average concert attendance is 34,541, around half the average of U2.



Divide is Sheeran's third album, released in March 2017. It debuted at No. 1 in the UK, the US and other major markets, and was the best-selling album of 2017.



