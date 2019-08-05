LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / Popular CBD Brands - With so many CBD products on the market, consumers are often unsure of effective products to buy. A leading CBD resource, PopularCBDBrands.com, recently published an article titled "CBD Oil for Anxiety" in which they highlight relevant CBD research in this area and make recommendations for the top CBD oil for anxiety.



Read it here: https://popularcbdbrands.com/cbd-oil-benefits/for-anxiety/.

Based on their testing and analysis of hundreds of brands, the top company chosen in the article is bioMD+. This company is based in Marietta, Georgia and has become a new standard for effectiveness and transparency in the CBD industry. The article explains how bioMD+ earned this reputation through their commitment to quality. bioMD+ uses nothing but Organic Colorado-Grown hemp, and enhances each of their hemp oil products with a blend of natural terpenes design for maximum support for the effectiveness of the cannabinoids. Their CBD Oils are refined through a Supercritical C02 extraction process and then further purified into Winterized oil--a step which few other companies seek in efforts to cut costs. In each of their different CBD oil products contain 1,000mg of CBD per bottle, and lab results made directly available so the customer knows exactly what they are buying.

PopularCBDBrands has vetted a ton of CBD companies and products in order to help the consumer tell the difference between the contenders and the pretenders. You can find their list of the top CBD companies listed here: https://popularcbdbrands.com/best-cbd-oils/

CBD is a huge emerging market. The industry has been growing rapidly and is projected to be worth $22 billion by 2022. According to Consumer Reports 64 million Americans have tried CBD in just the past two years alone. CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is one of the chemical compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants. Preliminary research and years of anecdotal evidence have pointed to the many promising health benefits of CBD.

One area of benefits in particular has received a lot of attention, and that is CBD's use for anxiety relief. CBD's ability to aid in the reduction and management of anxiety has been demonstrated in research studies and lauded by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio who report using CBD to help manage anxiety. In a 2019 study published in The Permanente Journal, researchers reported that "anxiety scores decreased within the first month in 79.2% of the 57 patients and remained decreased during the study duration."

CONTACT:

Josiah Majetich

Editor, https://popularcbdbrands.com

info@popularcbdbrands.com

(770) 239-7752

SOURCE: PopularCBDBrands.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554655/CBD-Oil-for-Anxiety-What-is-the-Best-CBD-Oil-on-the-Market-for-Anxiety