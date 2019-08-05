U.K. solar developer Lightsource BP plans to host a community information event in the town of Mannum, South Australia, to outline a proposal to fund, build and operate a 100 MW solar project.Lightsource BP is proposing a new utility-scale solar farm in South Australia. The U.K. solar developer will soon host a community information event in the town of Mannum to give residents and interested parties an opportunity to find out more about the 100 MW project and the company's plans. The solar installation would be built on 540 acres of land west of central Mannum. The 100 MW plant would annually ...

