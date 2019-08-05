PRESS RELEASE Paris, 5 August 2019 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION

Touax announces the success of a bond issuance for an amount of

10 million euros due 2025

On the 1st of August 2019, Touax SCA issued a senior unsecured bond through a Euro PP with a par value of 10 million euros and a maturity date as of the 1st of February 2025.

The net proceeds of this issuance will be used to finance the investments of the Group and will enable to extend the average maturity of the debt

This bond completes the 40 million euros financing signed the 21st of June 2019 enabling to accompany the Group's growth and having enabled to refinance the 23 million euros of ORNANE (cf Press Release 27 June 2019). As a reminder, an early redemption of over 93% of the nominal amount has been exercised by holders at the 1st of August 2019 and Touax released the 2nd of August 2019 a notice to exercise the early redemption option on the bonds that remain in circulation the 18th of September 2019.

The success of those financings illustrates the investors' trust in the strategic refocusing of the Group on the leasing of transportation activities such as Railcars, River Barges and Containers.

For this bond issuance, Touax has been advised by Octo (Lead Partner) and White and Case (legal advisor).

*******

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this announcement should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia or in Japan.

Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and Touax SCA has no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.





TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5 000 customers throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

Attachment