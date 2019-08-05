Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 29 to 31, 2019 (French only):
Issuer's
Issuer's identifying code
Date of
Identifying code
Aggregated
Daily weighted
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
29/07/2019
FR0000121485
54 040
473.7864
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
29/07/2019
FR0000121485
13 940
473.9479
CHIX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
29/07/2019
FR0000121485
7 900
473.6429
TRQX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
29/07/2019
FR0000121485
16 120
476.4640
BATE
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
30/07/2019
FR0000121485
58 200
475.7980
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
30/07/2019
FR0000121485
14 980
475.7249
CHIX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
30/07/2019
FR0000121485
8 240
475.8779
TRQX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
30/07/2019
FR0000121485
16 580
475.6891
BATE
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
31/07/2019
FR0000121485
53 479
468.2921
XPAR
TOTAL
243 479
473.5619
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/c369bd7a14a7349/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-29-to-31-2019-.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005462/en/
Contacts:
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet
claire.roblet@kering.com
+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49
Laura Levy
+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45
laura.levy@kering.com