In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 29 to 31, 2019 (French only):

shares Market (MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/07/2019 FR0000121485 54 040 473.7864 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/07/2019 FR0000121485 13 940 473.9479 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/07/2019 FR0000121485 7 900 473.6429 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/07/2019 FR0000121485 16 120 476.4640 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/07/2019 FR0000121485 58 200 475.7980 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/07/2019 FR0000121485 14 980 475.7249 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/07/2019 FR0000121485 8 240 475.8779 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/07/2019 FR0000121485 16 580 475.6891 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/07/2019 FR0000121485 53 479 468.2921 XPAR TOTAL 243 479 473.5619

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/c369bd7a14a7349/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-29-to-31-2019-.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

