

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as concerns over energy demand rose amid escalating trade tensions between after U.S. proposed a 10% tariff on additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports into the U.S.



After the U.S. said it would levy tariffs on more Chinese goods, China retaliated, saying it will initiate countermeasures to protect the country and its people.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.97, or about 1.7%, at $54.69 a barrel.



Oil prices have been sliding down after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective September 1.



China has responded by vowing to retaliate. It said it would 'take necessary counter measures to resolutely defend the core interests of the country and the fundamental interests of the people.'



The Chinese central bank today allowed the yuan to breach the watershed 7 per dollar mark, rising speculation that Beijing was allowing currency depreciation to counter Trump's latest tariff threat.



Oil's slide was probably halted by reports saying Iran seized a foreign oil tanker and its seven crew members in the Persian Gulf.



