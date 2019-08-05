

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $46.28 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $71.69 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.3% to $540.46 million from $387.98 million last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $46.28 Mln. vs. $71.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $540.46 Mln vs. $387.98 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.04 - $1.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $855 - $905 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.71 - $3.96 Full year revenue guidance: $2.83 - $2.93 Bln



