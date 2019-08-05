

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $17 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $59 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $4.56 billion from $4.51 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $59 Mln. vs. $51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $4.56 Bln vs. $4.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.48 Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.59. Full year revenue guidance: $18.0 - $18.4 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX