Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

- Operating Performance Led by Year-over-Year Double-Digit-Percentage Growth in Revenues of Sterile Injectables Segment and Specialty Products Portfolio of Branded Pharmaceuticals Segment -

- Endo Reaffirms Full-Year 2019 Financial Guidance -

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported second-quarter 2019 financial results, including:

Revenues of $700 million , a decrease of 2 percent compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of $715 million .

, a decrease of 2 percent compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of . Branded Pharmaceuticals - Specialty Products revenues increased 17 percent to $124 million compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of $106 million .

compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of . Sterile Injectables revenues increased 12 percent to $244 million compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of $218 million .

compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of . Reported net loss from continuing operations of $98 million compared to second-quarter 2018 reported net loss from continuing operations of $52 million .

compared to second-quarter 2018 reported net loss from continuing operations of . Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.43 compared to second-quarter 2018 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.23 .

compared to second-quarter 2018 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted income from continuing operations of $120 million compared to second-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of $172 million .

compared to second-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.52 compared to second-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.76 .

compared to second-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted EBITDA of $307 million compared to second-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $351 million .

"I am pleased with our second-quarter 2019 operating performance, led by continued year-over-year double-digit percentage growth in revenues of our Sterile Injectables segment and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment. XIAFLEX grew 18 percent in the quarter, reflecting continued demand growth as a result of successful commercial execution and promotional investment," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "We are on target to meet our previously provided full-year financial guidance and remain highly focused on the continued execution of our multiyear turnaround plan in a challenging external environment."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 699,727



$ 714,696



(2) %

$ 1,420,138



$ 1,415,223



- % Reported Loss from Continuing

Operations $ (98,052)



$ (52,479)



87 %

$ (110,664)



$ (550,217)



(80) % Reported Diluted Weighted Average

Shares 226,221



223,834



1 %

225,408



223,677



1 % Reported Diluted Loss per Share

from Continuing Operations $ (0.43)



$ (0.23)



87 %

$ (0.49)



$ (2.46)



(80) % Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations $ 120,405



$ 172,195



(30) %

$ 242,488



$ 322,978



(25) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average

Shares1 232,713



227,273



2 %

232,174



226,114



3 % Adjusted Diluted Income per Share

from Continuing Operations $ 0.52



$ 0.76



(32) %

$ 1.04



$ 1.43



(27) %

__________ (1) Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $700 million in second-quarter 2019 compared to $715 million during the same period in 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressures in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment, the Established Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, and the International segment, partially offset by continued strong growth in the Sterile Injectables segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations in second-quarter 2019 was $98 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $52 million during the same period in 2018. This result was primarily attributable to an increase in asset impairment charges and a decrease in gains on the sale of certain assets, partially offset by a decrease in research and development spending. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2019 was $0.43 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.23 in second-quarter 2018.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in second-quarter 2019 was $120 million compared to $172 million in second-quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower adjusted gross margin in our Generic Pharmaceuticals segment due to a decline in revenue and an unfavorable change in product mix. Adjusted diluted income per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2019 was $0.52 compared to $0.76 in second-quarter 2018.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

Second-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals revenues were $209 million compared to $213 million in second-quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to ongoing generic competition in our Established Products portfolio, offset by continued strong growth of our Specialty Products portfolio.

Specialty Products revenues increased 17 percent to $124 million in second-quarter 2019 compared to second-quarter 2018, primarily driven by the continued strong performance of XIAFLEX. Sales of XIAFLEX increased 18 percent to $75 million compared to second-quarter 2018, primarily attributable to demand growth in both the Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications driven by continued commercial execution and investment in promotional activities.

With regards to Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) for the treatment of cellulite, Phase 3 data was presented in May at the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hot Topics session by clinical investigator Dr. Lawrence Bass. Additionally, Phase 2 and Phase 3 data was presented by multiple physicians, including clinical investigator Dr. Michael Gold, throughout the Vegas Cosmetic Surgery meeting held in June.

STERILE INJECTABLES

Second-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues were $244 million, an increase of 12 percent compared to second-quarter 2018. This increase reflects the third-quarter 2018 launch of ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ, as well as the continued strong growth of VASOSTRICT and ADRENALIN. As anticipated, second-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenue declined versus first-quarter 2019 primarily as a result of the non-recurrence of the first-quarter stocking benefit and the expected destocking in the second quarter.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

Second-quarter 2019 Generic Pharmaceuticals revenues were $218 million compared to $241 million in second-quarter 2018. This performance was primarily attributable to increased competitive pressure on certain generic products. Partially offsetting the decrease was the impact of certain 2018 product launches including, among others, colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of Colcrys. During second-quarter 2019, the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched three products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Second-quarter 2019 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $29 million, compared to $43 million in the same period in 2018.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, at current exchange rates, Endo is reaffirming its previously provided guidance on revenue, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company estimates:

Total revenues to be between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion ;

and ; Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $2.00 and $2.25 ; and

and ; and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.24 billion and $1.34 billion .

The Company's 2019 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 65.0% to 66.0%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 24.5% to 25.0%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $550 million to $560 million ;

to ; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 17.5% to 18.5%; and

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 234 million.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

In June 2019, the Company borrowed $300.0 million under its existing $1,000.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company expects to use the proceeds from this borrowing for purposes consistent with the Company's previously stated capital allocation priorities, including for general corporate purposes.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.4 billion; net debt of approximately $7.0 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Second-quarter 2019 cash provided by operating activities was $177 million, compared to $170 million of net cash provided by operating activities during second-quarter 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 4344119. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on August 13, 2019 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 4344119.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Growth

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Growth

2019

2018



2019

2018

Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX $ 74,855



$ 63,500



18 %

$ 143,362



$ 120,641



19 % SUPPRELIN LA 23,714



19,963



19 %

45,770



40,540



13 % Other Specialty (1) 25,524



22,585



13 %

49,927



41,612



20 % Total Specialty Products $ 124,093



$ 106,048



17 %

$ 239,059



$ 202,793



18 % Established Products:





















PERCOCET $ 28,878



$ 30,833



(6) %

$ 59,638



$ 62,809



(5) % TESTOPEL 11,780



13,844



(15) %

27,594



29,014



(5) % Other Established (2) 44,262



61,912



(29) %

86,247



118,256



(27) % Total Established Products $ 84,920



$ 106,589



(20) %

$ 173,479



$ 210,079



(17) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 209,013



$ 212,637



(2) %

$ 412,538



$ 412,872



- % Sterile Injectables:





















VASOSTRICT $ 116,026



$ 106,329



9 %

$ 255,163



$ 220,054



16 % ADRENALIN 45,835



36,658



25 %

93,157



66,398



40 % Ertapenem for injection 25,547



-



NM

57,766



-



NM Other Sterile Injectables (4) 56,872



74,856



(24) %

108,242



147,245



(26) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 244,280



$ 217,843



12 %

$ 514,328



$ 433,697



19 % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 217,784



$ 241,236



(10) %

$ 436,310



$ 490,476



(11) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 28,650



$ 42,980



(33) %

$ 56,962



$ 78,178



(27) % Total revenues, net $ 699,727



$ 714,696



(2) %

$ 1,420,138



$ 1,415,223



- %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty are NASCOBAL Nasal Spray and AVEED. Beginning with our first-quarter 2019 reporting, TESTOPEL, which was previously included in Other Specialty, has been reclassified and is now included in the Established Products portfolio for all periods presented. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM, VOLTAREN Gel, EDEX, FORTESTA Gel, and TESTIM, including the authorized generics of TESTIM and FORTESTA Gel. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or six months ended June 30, 2019 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2019 or 2018. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL and ephedrine sulfate injection.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 699,727



$ 714,696



$ 1,420,138



$ 1,415,223

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 388,208



381,905



780,117



785,503

Selling, general and administrative 152,297



148,157



303,420



314,824

Research and development 26,348



82,102



59,834



120,748

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 10,315



19,620



10,321



17,120

Asset impairment charges 88,438



22,767



253,886



471,183

Acquisition-related and integration items (5,507)



5,161



(43,008)



11,996

Interest expense, net 134,809



130,059



267,484



254,049

Gain on extinguishment of debt -



-



(119,828)



-

Other (income) expense, net (597)



(28,831)



4,205



(31,709)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (94,584)



$ (46,244)



$ (96,293)



$ (528,491)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,468



6,235



14,371



21,726

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (98,052)



$ (52,479)



$ (110,664)



$ (550,217)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (7,953)



(8,388)



(13,914)



(16,139)

NET LOSS $ (106,005)



$ (60,867)



$ (124,578)



$ (566,356)

NET LOSS PER SHARE-BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (0.43)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.49)



$ (2.46)

Discontinued operations (0.04)



(0.04)



(0.06)



(0.07)

Basic $ (0.47)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.55)



$ (2.53)

NET LOSS PER SHARE-DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (0.43)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.49)



$ (2.46)

Discontinued operations (0.04)



(0.04)



(0.06)



(0.07)

Diluted $ (0.47)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.55)



$ (2.53)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 226,221



223,834



225,408



223,677

Diluted 226,221



223,834



225,408



223,677



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands):



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,446,949



$ 1,149,113

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 307,587



305,368

Accounts receivable 442,078



470,570

Inventories, net 335,890



322,179

Other current assets 222,548



95,920

Total current assets $ 2,755,052



$ 2,343,150

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 7,319,237



7,789,243

TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,074,289



$ 10,132,393

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,786,054



$ 1,914,285

Other current liabilities 49,766



35,811

Total current liabilities $ 1,835,820



$ 1,950,096

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,369,972



8,224,269

OTHER LIABILITIES 458,969



456,311

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (590,472)



(498,283)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 10,074,289



$ 10,132,393



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (124,578)



$ (566,356)

Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 320,788



379,646

Asset impairment charges 253,886



471,183

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (363,494)



(65,341)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 86,602



$ 219,132

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest $ (23,632)



$ (41,960)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 2,594



37,971

Other (1,278)



(4,999)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (22,316)



$ (8,988)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from (payments on) borrowings, net $ 257,605



$ (19,650)

Other (22,676)



(21,143)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 234,929



$ (40,793)

Effect of foreign exchange rate 841



(1,010)

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 300,056



$ 168,341

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,476,837



1,311,014

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,776,893



$ 1,479,355



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (106,005)



$ (60,867)



$ (124,578)



$ (566,356)

Income tax expense 3,468



6,235



14,371



21,726

Interest expense, net 134,809



130,059



267,484



254,049

Depreciation and amortization (15) 158,055



170,011



320,788



344,469

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 190,327



$ 245,438



$ 478,065



$ 53,888

















Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) $ -



$ 124



$ -



$ 190

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 1,444



36,964



2,383



38,296

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -



202



-



2,590

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 2,124



28,951



4,149



75,550

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) 10,315



19,620



10,321



17,120

Asset impairment charges (7) 88,438



22,767



253,886



471,183

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) -



1,034



-



1,034

Fair value of contingent consideration (9) (5,507)



4,127



(43,008)



10,962

Gain on extinguishment of debt (10) -



-



(119,828)



-

Share-based compensation 12,600



12,096



37,333



29,986

Other (income) expense, net (16) (597)



(28,831)



4,205



(31,709)

Other adjustments 3



(10)



87



(708)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (13) 7,953



8,388



13,914



16,139

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 307,100



$ 350,870



$ 641,507



$ 684,521



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (98,052)



$ (52,479)



$ (110,664)



$ (550,217)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (1) 140,418



153,215



286,017



310,387

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -



124



-



190

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 1,444



36,964



2,383



38,296

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -



202



-



2,590

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 2,124



28,951



4,149



75,550

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) 10,315



19,620



10,321



17,120

Asset impairment charges (7) 88,438



22,767



253,886



471,183

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) -



1,034



-



1,034

Fair value of contingent consideration (9) (5,507)



4,127



(43,008)



10,962

Gain on extinguishment of debt (10) -



-



(119,828)



-

Other (11) 86



(28,007)



1,620



(31,261)

Tax adjustments (12) (18,861)



(14,323)



(42,388)



(22,856)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 120,405



$ 172,195



$ 242,488



$ 322,978



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 699,727

$ 388,208

$ 311,519

44.5 %

$ 271,891

38.9 %

$ 39,628

5.7 %

$ 134,212

$ (94,584)

$ 3,468

(3.7)%

$ (98,052)

$ (7,953)

$ (106,005)

$ (0.43) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -

(140,418)

140,418





-





140,418





-

140,418

-





140,418

-

140,418



Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -

(739)

739





(705)





1,444





-

1,444

-





1,444

-

1,444



Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5) -

-

-





(2,124)





2,124





-

2,124

-





2,124

-

2,124



Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





(10,315)





10,315





-

10,315

-





10,315

-

10,315



Asset impairment

charges (7) -

-

-





(88,438)





88,438





-

88,438

-





88,438

-

88,438



Fair value of

contingent

consideration (9) -

-

-





5,507





(5,507)





-

(5,507)

-





(5,507)

-

(5,507)



Other (11) -

-

-





175





(175)





(261)

86

-





86

-

86



Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

18,861





(18,861)

-

(18,861)



Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

7,953

7,953



After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 699,727

$ 247,051

$ 452,676

64.7 %

$ 175,991

25.2 %

$ 276,685

39.5 %

$ 133,951

$ 142,734

$ 22,329

15.6 %

$ 120,405

$ -

$ 120,405

$ 0.52

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 714,696

$ 381,905

$ 332,791

46.6 %

$ 277,807

38.9 %

$ 54,984

7.7 %

$ 101,228

$ (46,244)

$ 6,235

(13.5)%

$ (52,479)

$ (8,388)

$ (60,867)

$ (0.23) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -

(153,215)

153,215





-





153,215





-

153,215

-





153,215

-

153,215



Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2) -

(124)

124





-





124





-

124

-





124

-

124



Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -

(694)

694





(36,270)





36,964





-

36,964

-





36,964

-

36,964



Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4) -

(202)

202





-





202





-

202

-





202

-

202



Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5) -

(26,613)

26,613





(2,338)





28,951





-

28,951

-





28,951

-

28,951



Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





(19,620)





19,620





-

19,620

-





19,620

-

19,620



Asset impairment

charges (7) -

-

-





(22,767)





22,767





-

22,767

-





22,767

-

22,767



Acquisition-related

and integration costs

(8) -

-

-





(1,034)





1,034





-

1,034

-





1,034

-

1,034



Fair value of

contingent

consideration (9) -

-

-





(4,127)





4,127





-

4,127

-





4,127

-

4,127



Other (11) -

-

-





-





-





28,007

(28,007)

-





(28,007)

-

(28,007)



Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

14,323





(14,323)

-

(14,323)



Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

8,388

8,388



After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 714,696

$ 201,057

$ 513,639

71.9 %

$ 191,651

26.8 %

$ 321,988

45.1 %

$ 129,235

$ 192,753

$ 20,558

10.7 %

$ 172,195

$ -

$ 172,195

$ 0.76

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,420,138

$ 780,117

$ 640,021

45.1 %

$ 584,453

41.2 %

$ 55,568

3.9 %

$ 151,861

$ (96,293)

$ 14,371

(14.9)%

$ (110,664)

$ (13,914)

$ (124,578)

$ (0.49) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -

(286,017)

286,017





-





286,017





-

286,017

-





286,017

-

286,017



Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -

(1,400)

1,400





(983)





2,383





-

2,383

-





2,383

-

2,383



Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5) -

-

-





(4,149)





4,149





-

4,149

-





4,149

-

4,149



Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





(10,321)





10,321





-

10,321

-





10,321

-

10,321



Asset impairment

charges (7) -

-

-





(253,886)





253,886





-

253,886

-





253,886

-

253,886



Fair value of

contingent

consideration (9) -

-

-





43,008





(43,008)





-

(43,008)

-





(43,008)

-

(43,008)



Gain on

extinguishment of

debt (10) -

-

-





-





-





119,828

(119,828)

-





(119,828)

-

(119,828)



Other (11) -

-

-





175





(175)





(1,795)

1,620

-





1,620

-

1,620



Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

42,388





(42,388)

-

(42,388)



Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

13,914

13,914



After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 1,420,138

$ 492,700

$ 927,438

65.3 %

$ 358,297

25.2 %

$ 569,141

40.1 %

$ 269,894

$ 299,247

$ 56,759

19.0 %

$ 242,488

$ -

$ 242,488

$ 1.04

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %



Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,415,223

$ 785,503

$ 629,720

44.5 %

$ 935,871

66.1 %

$ (306,151)

(21.6)%

$ 222,340

$ (528,491)

$ 21,726

(4.1)%

$ (550,217)

$ (16,139)

$ (566,356)

$ (2.46) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -

(310,387)

310,387





-





310,387





-

310,387

-





310,387

-

310,387



Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2) -

(190)

190





-





190





-

190

-





190

-

190



Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -

(1,350)

1,350





(36,946)





38,296





-

38,296

-





38,296

-

38,296



Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4) -

(2,590)

2,590





-





2,590





-

2,590

-





2,590

-

2,590



Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5) -

(53,831)

53,831





(21,719)





75,550





-

75,550

-





75,550

-

75,550



Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





(17,120)





17,120





-

17,120

-





17,120

-

17,120



Asset impairment

charges (7) -

-

-





(471,183)





471,183





-

471,183

-





471,183

-

471,183



Acquisition-related

and integration costs

(8) -

-

-





(1,034)





1,034





-

1,034

-





1,034

-

1,034



Fair value of

contingent

consideration (9) -

-

-





(10,962)





10,962





-

10,962

-





10,962

-

10,962



Other (11) -

-

-





630





(630)





30,631

(31,261)

-





(31,261)

-

(31,261)



Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

22,856





(22,856)

-

(22,856)



Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

16,139

16,139



After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 1,415,223

$ 417,155

$ 998,068

70.5 %

$ 377,537

26.7 %

$ 620,531

43.8 %

$ 252,971

$ 367,560

$ 44,582

12.1 %

$ 322,978

$ -

$ 322,978

$ 1.43

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value

step-up from contingent consideration $ 134,473



$ 146,906



$ 271,338



$ 296,766

Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value

step-up from contingent consideration 5,945



6,309



14,679



13,621

Total $ 140,418



$ 153,215



$ 286,017



$ 310,387







(2) To exclude adjustments for inventory step-up. (3) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses Sales-based $ 739



$ -



$ 694



$ -

Development-based -



705



-



36,270

Total $ 739



$ 705



$ 694



$ 36,270











Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses Sales-based $ 1,400



$ -



$ 1,350



$ -

Development-based -



983



-



36,946

Total $ 1,400



$ 983



$ 1,350



$ 36,946







(4) To exclude charges reflecting adjustments to excess inventory reserves related to our various restructuring initiatives. (5) Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses Separation benefits $ -



$ 410



$ 3,983



$ 1,440

Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation

charges -



-



18,045



-

Other -



1,714



4,585



898

Total $ -



$ 2,124



$ 26,613



$ 2,338











Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses Separation benefits $ -



$ 2,212



$ 13,768



$ 16,836

Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation

charges -



-



35,177



-

Other -



1,937



4,886



4,883

Total $ -



$ 4,149



$ 53,831



$ 21,719







(6) To exclude litigation-related settlement charges and certain settlements proceeds related to suits filed by our subsidiaries. (7) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Goodwill impairment charges $ 65,108



$ -



$ 151,108



$ 391,000

Other intangible asset impairment charges 21,699



22,767



100,399



76,967

Property, plant and equipment impairment charges 1,631



-



2,379



3,216

Total asset impairment charges $ 88,438



$ 22,767



$ 253,886



$ 471,183







(8) Adjustments for acquisition and integration items primarily relate to various acquisitions. (9) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to our estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of, and extent to which we will incur related contingent obligations. (10) To exclude the gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with our March 2019 refinancing. (11) Other adjustments included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement

of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ 2,262



$ -



$ (574)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



(2,001)



-



(23,837)

Other miscellaneous (175)



-



-



(3,596)

Total $ (175)



$ 261



$ -



$ (28,007)











Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement

of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ 3,796



$ -



$ (3,088)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



(2,001)



-



(23,837)

Other miscellaneous (175)



-



(630)



(3,706)

Total $ (175)



$ 1,795



$ (630)



$ (30,631)







(12) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. (13) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax. (14) Calculated as Net (loss) income from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP 226,221



223,834



225,408



223,677

Non-GAAP Adjusted 232,713



227,273



232,174



226,114







(15) Depreciation and amortization per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include certain depreciation amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Acquisition-related and integration costs and Separation benefits and other restructuring. (16) To exclude Other (income) expense, net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Net loss (GAAP) to our Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) and the calculation of our Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (589,691)

Income tax expense 15,580

Interest expense, net 535,091

Depreciation and amortization (15) 664,849

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 625,829





Inventory step-up and other cost savings $ 71

Upfront and milestone-related payments 9,195

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring 357

Separation benefits and other restructuring 11,947

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net 7,010

Asset impairment charges 699,642

Acquisition-related and integration costs 970

Fair value of contingent consideration (34,060)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (119,828)

Share-based compensation 61,418

Other income, net (16,039)

Other adjustments 58

Discontinued operations, net of tax 67,477

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,314,047





Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,404,122

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 1,446,949

Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 6,957,173





Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:

Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 5.3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted earnings per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, we stress that these are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

