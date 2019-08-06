Acquires New Investment

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has exited its investments in United Technologies and ADP as of June 10, 2019, and July 31, 2019, respectively. PSH has acquired a new investment that represents 12% of Net Asset Value. PSH will provide further details about these investments in the upcoming Semiannual Financial Statements which will be issued later this month.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

