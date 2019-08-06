

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday - coming in at 276,882 yen.



That beat expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 4.0 percent gain in May.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 880,805 yen, up an annual 3.5 percent.



Individually, spending was higher for food, fuel, furniture, clothing, medical care, transportation and recreation; it was lower for housing and education.



