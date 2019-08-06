

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, surrendering more than 125 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,820-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to the escalating trade war between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index stumbled 46.34 points or 1.62 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,821.50 after peaking at 2,863.69. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 22.59 points or 1.47 percent to end at 1,517.27.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.44 percent, while China Construction Bank dropped 1.53 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 1.51 percent, Bank of China and Ping An Insurance both tumbled 1.65 percent, China Life Insurance sank 1.83 percent, PetroChina shed 1.26 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 1.75 percent, China Shenhua Energy plunged 2.63 percent, Gemdale plummeted 3.93 percent, Poly Developments declined 3.11 percent, China Vanke cratered 3.57 percent and CITIC Securities was down 3.55 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower again on Monday, extending the recent selloff as the major averages fell to two-month closing lows.



The Dow plunged 767.27 points or 2.90 percent to 25,717.74, while the NASDAQ plummeted 278.03 points or 3.47 percent to 7,726.04 and the S&P sank 87.31 points or 2.98 percent to 2,844.74.



Concerns about the escalating U.S.-China trade war weighed on Wall Street, with a drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueling speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



China responded to Trump's announcement by threatening to take necessary countermeasures to protect the country's interests.



According to reports, China has asked state-owned companies to suspend purchases of U.S. agricultural products, also raising concerns about the impact of the escalating trade dispute.



Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as concerns over energy demand rose amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.97 or 1.7 percent at $54.69 a barrel.



