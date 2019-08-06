

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google pledged to include recycled materials in all of its products by 2022, and make all its shipments carbon neutral by 2020 to promote sustainability in its hardware division.



The company said that its carbon emissions for product shipments decreased by 40 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.



The company has launched its Power Project, which will bring one million energy- and money-saving Nest thermostats to families in need by 2023, and built much of Nest product portfolio with post-consumer recycled plastic.



