

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) said that it acquired the business and assets of the clothing retailer Jack Wills from Jack Wills Limited, including all of the UK and Republic of Ireland stores and stock and the international Jack Wills brand, for 12.75 million pounds in cash.



For the year ended 28 January 2018 Jack Wills had gross assets of 98.97 million pounds. It reported operating loss, before exceptional items, of 14.23 million pounds and a net profit, after exceptional items, of 19.21 million pounds.



