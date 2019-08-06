

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group's (BX) Strategic Capital Group is investing 500 million euros or $560 million in BC Partners for a 10% to 15% stake, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The deal may be announced as early as Tuesday.



Closely held BC Partners will put more than half of that money back into it business as it expands in real estate and credit and ahead of raising a new flagship private-equity fund, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX