In July 2019, Salon Du Luxe, the 5th Paris Fashion Summit Forum, opened its Prelude with so many stars and thinkers. Paris Luxury Summit Forum is a gathering of the largest and highest specification luxury industry in Europe. The top fashion brands and Goading brand representatives from all over the world share the development and future of luxury industry.

The theme of this session is Nouvelle Aire. Ms. Seasi Han, CEO of LONGINQUITY, one of the largest luxury fashion industry marketing service providers in Asia Pacific, was invited to attend the Paris Luxury Summit Forum, Salon Du Luxe

LONGINQUITY was founded in the late 1980s, when China's fashion market just started. Through more than 30 years of development, it has earned itself a high reputation in the industry for its spirit of craftsmanship. LONGINQUITY and the Chinese market have grown together. enjoying a high reputation in the field of fashion marketing services in China, and playing an important role in the luxury fashion industry chain. At the same time, it has always regarded "ingenuity spirit" as the core concept of the enterprise, firmly believing that "ingenuity makes products sublimate" LONGINQUITY in Chinese middle class group is growing rapidly, the market calls for more quality and artistic products, the group business around the consumer group formed a multi-brand, diversified ecological chain. It covers fashion, education, catering and other fields.

This invitation to attend the forum, Seasi Han, CEO of LONGINQUITY, said, "Luxury goods are not only commodities, but also works of art. Product is marketing, marketing is product. At this forum, we not only exchanged new cooperation ideas with old fashion giants, but also reached cooperation intentions with emerging luxury companies. LONGINQUITY has the ability to serve a wider and higher quality luxury brand.

