

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a German package delivery and supply chain management company, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter consolidated net profit declined 11.2 percent to 458 million euros from 516 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.38 euro, down 9.5 percent from 0.42 euro a year ago.



Operating profit or EBIT, however, improved 2.9 percent from last year to 769 million euros. Earnings of the Post & Parcel Germany division turned positive again for the first time since the fourth quarter 2017.



Revenue for the quarter increased 3 percent to 15.48 billion euros from 15.03 billion euros a year ago. The company noted that all five divisions as well as all regions contributed to the positive development.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company raised the lower end of the earnings range and now expects Group EBIT to reach between 4.0 billion euros and 4.3 billion euros, compared to previous estimate between 3.9 billion euros and 4.3 billion euros.



The Post&Parcel Germany division is now expected to contribute earnings of between 1.1 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros, compared to previous estimate of 1.0 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros.



The company maintained earnings projections for all other divisions.



