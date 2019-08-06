Online Blockchain Launches Referral Bonus Programme for Cryptocurrency Gaming Project

- FreeLoadr leverages crypto mining to bring PC games to wider audience -

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Blockchain plc (LSE:OBC), the leading UK-listed blockchain company, is pleased to announce the next exciting phase of its FreeLoadr product.

FreeLoadr (www.freeloadr.com) is an application that enables gamers to donate their latent graphic computing power (GPU) in return for FreeLoadr points, which can be redeemed in the FreeLoadr store for popular PC games. FreeLoadr uses this GPU processing power to mine selected cryptocurrencies.

The referral programme gives existing users (FreeLoadrs) and newcomers the opportunity to receive a significant points boost and redeem games at an accelerated rate. If a current 'FreeLoadr' shares their referral URL and this results in a registration, they and the new user are both rewarded with an extra 50,000 points the moment the new user starts mining (mining is done in the background, the user just has to run the application). Games can be redeemed for as little as 30,000 points.

FreeLoadr is in open beta and boasts over 2,500 of the hottest Steam and Origin titles available. The game catalogue can be viewed here: https://www.freeloadr.com/store

"The launch of the referral programme will further propagate the FreeLoadr product amongst the gaming community, which ultimately has significant impact on our hashing power," said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. "This is one of a number of developments and new features, which will be announced in due course."

About Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC)

Online Blockchain (www.onlineblockchain.io) is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies, including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The Company created ADVFN www.advfn.com and today still has a holding of 17.98% in ADVFN plc.

Online Blockchain plc continues to consider new related opportunities and particularly crypto currencies and blockchain-based opportunities including incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space. Led by a team with over two decades of pioneering in tech, Online Blockchain focuses on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems via various applications of blockchain: incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space.

