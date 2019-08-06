Banner Chemicals UK: QUEEN'S AWARD FOR INTERNATIONAL TRADE, NORTHERN POWERHOUSE EXPORT CHAMPIONS AWARD - in Recognition of Significant Export Growth

RUNCORN, England, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Chemicals UK, a member of 2M Holdings group of companies, have Won the Prestigious UK Both QUEEN'S AWARD FOR INTERNATIONAL TRADE and the NORTHERN POWERHOUSE EXPORT CHAMPIONS AWARD by UK Government's DIT (Department for International Trade) - in Recognition of Significant Export Growth

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says: "We are delighted for the awards recognition and delighted to supply our branded Perklone and Triklone products worldwide to many satisfy customers.

"We have already seen great interest from our worldwide customers where we supply PERKLONE to the largest oil refineries worldwide & PERKLONE and TRIKLONE for Precision cleaning (degreasing) ASTM applications."

ABOUT PERKLONE EXT

Banner Chemicals UK World's Sole Owner of PERKLONE and TRIKLONE, Supplying to Saudi Arabia, Russia & Asia Oil & Petroleum Refineries PERKLONE EXT; UOP Approved PERKLONE EXT is a registered trademark Supplied GLOBALLY and EXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK

Product name:

Perklone EXT ( Catalyst grade / refineries applications / Isomerization grade)

Perklone EXT ( Tetrachloroethylene /Perchloroethylene)

Perklone EXT (our branded product ( ICI Perklone EXT; UOP approved product)

ABOUT MEC Prime , PERKLONE & TRIKLONE BRANDS

TRIKLONE U - Minimum stabilised for specialised applications

TRIKLONE N - Metal Degreasing applications (Highly stabilised grade); Compatible with light metals such as Al, Mg, Ti and Zn; ASTM conforming

TRIKLONE LE - Metal Degreasing applications (Extra stabilised grade); conform to ASTM Vapor-Degreasing; ASTM conforming

PERKLONE MD - Metal-Degreasing applications (Extra stabilised grade); conform to ASTM Vapor-Degreasing; ASTM conforming

PERKLONE D - Dry-cleaning applications (also available in 20L cans)

PERKLONE EXT - Catalyst / Isomerization grade (Refinery approved by UOP)

MEC Prime - METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, PHARMACEUTICAL (Pharma), Food & Feed grade

- METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, (Pharma), Food & Feed grade MEC Prime - METHYLENE CHLORIDE Prime, DEGREASING (precision cleaning), Extra stabilised ASTM specification grade

- METHYLENE CHLORIDE Prime, (precision cleaning), Extra stabilised ASTM specification grade All products are manufactured under ISO9001:2008 from premium quality feedstocks and of 99.99% pure

TRIKLONE & PERKLONE are REACH registered products and Supplied GLOBALLY and EXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK.

Contacts: Dr Maggie Kessler, Email: export@bannerchemicals.com