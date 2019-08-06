Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
London, August 5
6 August 2019
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2018, on Monday 05 August 2019 the Company purchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 192p per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.
Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held as treasury shares by the Company is 4,642,782. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 94,731,980.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made by Winterflood Securities on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: Crystal Amber Fund Limited (ISIN CODE: GG00B1Z2SL48)
Date of purchases:05 August 2019
Investment firm: Winterflood Securities
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted
average price, pence
|Aggregated volume
|London Stock Exchange
|192p
|50,000
Individual transaction:
|Number of shares purchased
|Transaction price
(pence per share)
|Time of transaction
|Trading venue
|50,000
|192p
|15:54
|London Stock Exchange