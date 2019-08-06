Cramo Plc: Cramo's Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2019 will be published on 15 August 2019 at 9.00 am

Cramo Plc Press Release 6 August 2019, at 9.00 am (EET)

Cramo's Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2019 will be published on 15 August 2019 at 9.00 am

Cramo Plc's Half Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2019 will be published on Thursday 15 August 2019 at 9.00 amafter publishing.

An analyst and press briefing will be held on Thursday 15 August 2019 at 11.00 am (EET) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2 (2nd floor), Helsinki.

The news conference can be viewed live on company's website at the address: www.cramogroup.com. There is a possibility to ask questions during the news conference.

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company website later the same day.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson

President and CEO





Further information:



Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com





Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market positions in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup