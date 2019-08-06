

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Tuesday after China halted purchases of U.S. farm goods as a weapon in the ongoing trade war and also indicated it may slap tariffs on U.S. farm goods purchased after Aug. 3.



Meanwhile, the U.S. has labeled China a currency manipulator, in a move that opens to possible additional sanctions.



The U.S. will now ask the International Monetary Fund to 'eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions'.



Asian markets followed Wall Street lower on fears that escalating trade tensions will harm the global economy.



The U.S. dollar declined, driving up safe-haven assets such as bonds, gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen. Brent crude prices rose about 1 percent after falling more than 3 percent on Monday.



U.K. like-for-like retail sales grew marginally in July as pent-up demand released, data from the British Retail Consortium showed earlier today.



Like-for-like sales rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in July but slower than the expected growth of 0.5 percent. At the same time, overall sales advanced 0.3 percent in July.



Destatis publishes Germany's factory orders data later in the day. Economists expect orders to rise 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in June, reversing a 2.2 percent fall in May.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit their lowest closing levels in two months as a dramatic escalation of the trade war between the United States and China sparked a global sell-off.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 3.5 percent and the S&P 500 lost 3 percent.



European markets also ended Monday's session sharply lower as a rapid escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions spooked investors.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 2.3 percent. The German DAX slid 1.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 2.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 retreated 2.5 percent.



