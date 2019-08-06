

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) on Tuesday reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2019 fell to 273 million euros from 506 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per common non-voting share were 0.42 euros, down from 0.77 euros last year.



EBIT for the period fell to 483 million euros from 773 million euros in the prior-year period. The latest period's results were affected by special of 73 million euros, largely consisting of 55 million euros in restructuring expenses related to the efficiency program RACE in the Automotive OEM division.



EBIT before special items were 556 million euros, down from 794 million euros in the prior-year period. EBIT margin before special items was 7.7 percent, compared to 11.0 percent.



Revenue for the half year rose to 7.23 billion euros from 7.19 billion euros in the year-ago period. However, at constant currency, revenue declined by 0.8 percent in a persistently difficult market environment.



Of the four regions, the Americas and Asia/Pacific regions contributed constant currency revenue growth of 8.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, while revenue declined by 5 percent and 3.3 percent in the Greater China and Europe regions, respectively.



The company affirmed its revised outlook issued on July 29, 2019.



Schaeffler Group anticipates full-year revenue growth of minus 1 percent to 1 percent at constant currency, an EBIT margin before special items of 7 percent to 8 percent, and free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of 350 million to 400 million euros.



Earlier, the company projected revenue growth of 1 percent to 3 percent at constant currency, an EBIT margin before special items of 8 percent to 9 percent, and free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of about 400 million euros.



'Following a difficult first six months that fell slightly short of our expectations, we believe that the market environment will remain challenging in the second half of 2019 as well. This is especially true for the global automotive business, whose persistent weakness can only be partially compensated for by our strong Industrial business,' said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.



