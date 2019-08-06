

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 plunged 49.8 percent to 8.20 billion Japanese yen from 16.34 billion yen last year. Earnings per share fell to 20.72 yen from 41.10 yen a year ago.



Operating profit for the period declined 51.1 percent to 9.30 billion yen from last year's 19 billion yen.



Revenue declined 14.4 percent to 142.95 billion yen from 166.91 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the first half ending September 30, Nikon forecast attributable net profit of 13 billion yen, operating profit of 15 billion yen, and net sales of 290 billion yen. From the previous year, attributable net profit would be down 43 percent, operating profit down 51 percent and net sales would be down 13.6 percent.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Nikon continues to expect attributable net profit of 42 billion yen, operating profit of 52 billion yen, and net sales of 670 billion yen. Compared to last year, attributable net profit would be down 36.9 percent, operating profit down 37.1 percent and net sales would be down 5.5 percent.



