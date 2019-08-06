

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP Plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 83 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to 34 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 11.7 pence compared to 2.3 pence. First-half underlying profit before tax declined to 134 million pounds from 139 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 19.1 pence, flat with prior year.



First-half revenue increased to 922 million pounds from 910 million pounds, last year. Revenue fell by 2% on a constant exchange rate basis and was up 1% on a reported basis.



A 5.6 pence per share interim dividend will be paid on 8 November 2019 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 4 October 2019.



