

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 72.6 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2019, down from 105.2 million pounds in the previous-year period. Earnings per share declined to 7.3 pence from 11.7 pence in the year-ago period.



However, underlying profit before tax rose to 145.4 million pounds from 136.1 million pounds a year ago. Underlying diluted earnings per share increased to 14.7 pence from 13.9 pence in the same period last year.



First-half revenue grew 12 percent to 1.07 billion pounds from 952.2 million pounds last year, reflecting organic growth and currency partly offset by non-core divestments. Organic revenue growth was 9 percent for the period.



The company increased the interim dividend by 5 percent to 5.55 pence. This will be paid on 4 October 2019 to shareholders on the register on 6 September 2019.



'Trading in the first half was strong, with robust growth in both civil original equipment and defence and good performance in our civil aftermarket business, despite an easing in air traffic growth and lower demand for initial provisioning spares following the grounding of the 737 MAX. As a result, we have increased our full year organic revenue growth guidance to 4 to 6% and remain on track to deliver a margin improvement of between 0 and 50 basis points in 2019,' Tony Wood, Chief Executive of Meggitt said.



