sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,22 Euro		+0,02
+0,05 %
WKN: A2AADD ISIN: DE000A2AADD2 Ticker-Symbol: IGY 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INNOGY SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,18
43,21
09:30
43,19
43,22
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INNOGY SE
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INNOGY SE43,22+0,05 %
FN Beta