Trevor Lund Named Senior Vice President of Engineering at Isotropic Systems

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems Ltd., the next-generation integrated satellite terminal solution provider, today announced Trevor Lund has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering, responsible for the day-to-day development of the company's satellite communications terminals. The 37-year industry veteran will lead the engineering team as the company transitions from technical development to product design and manufacturing leading up to the mass production of Ka- and Ku-band terminals by 2021.

"Trevor's appointment is key to the long-range development of our integrated terminal solutions working to stringent technical and quality standards demanded by our customers," said Isotropic founder and chief executive officer John Finney. "Trevor's vast experience in delivering complex solutions in record time, specifically in the field of phased arrays, adds to the impressive lineup of technical leadership we attracted into the company."

Mr. Lund, who is an authority in systems design, systems engineering, and operations, brings nearly four decades of satellite communications engineering experience to Isotropic Systems. Prior to Isotropic, Mr. Lund held leading engineering roles in both industry and government, including, most recently, as Head of SatComs Engineering at Leonardo. His career includes positions as Chief Engineer at STS Defence, Head of Maritime Service Architects & Product Development at Airbus Defence and Space, Senior System Design Engineer on the British MOD Skynet 5, and on foreign deployment with ESA.

"Joining Isotropic at this stage is as exciting as it gets," said Trevor Lund. "The core technology is proven beyond dispute both in Ku- and Ka-bands. The team are completely committed to our customers' success. The market need for a cost-effective, integrated, high-performance terminal is staggering, and we are designing for customers with urgent requirements for their success. I am thrilled to be part of the Isotropic team."

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design.

