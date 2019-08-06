NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Extraordinary general meeting of Panalpina approves all board proposals

At the extraordinary general meeting of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., held on August 6, 2019, 67.57% of the share capital was represented. All proposals of the board of directors, including the election of the new board members, were approved by a clear majority.

Kurt K. Larsen (top left), Thomas Plenborg (top right), Jens Bjørn Andersen (bottom left) and Jens H. Lund (bottom right). (Photo: DSV / Panalpina)

The extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Panalpina, which was held on August 6, 2019 in connection with the public exchange offer by DSV A/S for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG, published on May 13, 2019 ("Offer"), approved all proposals of the board of directors.

The EGM approved the proposed amendments of the articles of association, mainly consisting in the repeal of the share transfer and voting rights restrictions in articles 5 and 12.

Furthermore, the EGM elected Kurt K. Larsen as member and chairman of the board of directors as well as Thomas Plenborg, Jens Bjørn Andersen and Jens H. Lund as members of the board of directors with effect as of the settlement of the Offer, which is expected to occur on or around August 19, 2019.

Additionally, Jens Bjørn Andersen und Jens H. Lund were elected as the members of the compensation committee, also with effect as of the settlement of the Offer.

All current members of the board of directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG will resign with effect as of the settlement of the Offer.

