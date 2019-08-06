According to a new report by BNP Paribas Asset Management, renewables offer more advantages than simply mitigating climate change. Electricity is easier to transport than oil, and wind and solar electricity prices are much more stable than volatile oil prices. An analyst from the French bank argues that major producers will need to reduce oil prices below $20 to compete with clean energy in the transport sector.The oil industry will probably fail in its fight for supremacy against solar and wind in the transport sector, according to "The Death Toll for Petrol - Eroci and the End of the Petroleum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...