

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SDL plc (SDL.L) were gaining around 11 percent in the morning trading in London after the provider of content management and language translation software and services reported higher profit in its first half with strong revenue growth. Looking ahead, the company said it is confident of improved profitability for the full year, in line with management expectations.



For the first half, profit before tax climbed 40 percent to 10.9 million pounds from 7.8 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 8.7 pence, up 30 percent from 6.7 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 12.3 pence, compared to prior year's 10.8 pence.



Revenue for the period climbed 28 percent to 182.5 million pounds from last year's 143.1 million pounds. On a pro forma basis, revenue grew 6 percent.



The company said the results were benefited from the acquisition of DLS and strong growth in key areas such as premium services and machine translation.



In London, SDL shares were trading at 489.28 pence, up 10.95 percent.



